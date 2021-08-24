Three people die after testing positive for Covid in Northumberland
Three people have sadly died after testing positive for Covid in Northumberland as a further 139 virus cases are recorded across the county.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, August 24 that 174 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,854.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, August 24 it was announced that 30,838 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,555,200.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 24: 3
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 718
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 797
Cases of coronavirus
139 more cases on August 24
Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,901
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 308.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 19: 1000
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 43
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 3,075
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Based on the latest available information.