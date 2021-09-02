Three more people sadly die and over 170 new Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland
Three more people have sadly died and a further 178 Covid cases have been confirmed in Northumberland
The Government confirmed on Thursday, September 2 that 178 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,920.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, September 2 it was announced that 38,154 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,862,094
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 2: 3
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 722
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 801
Cases of coronavirus
178 more cases on September 2
Total number of cases since March 2020: 31,151
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 294 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 28: 952
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 39
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,172
Based on the latest available information.
