Three more people die from Covid as 333 new cases confirmed in Northumberland
Three more people in Northumberland have sadly died from Covid as 333 new cases of the virus have been confirmed across the county.
The Government confirmed on Friday, January 28, that 277 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 155,317.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, January 28, it was announced that 89,176 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 16,333,980.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 28: 3
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 870
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 929
Cases of coronavirus
333 more cases on January 28
Total number of cases since March 2020: 79,936
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,125.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 23: 3,646
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 120
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 4,664
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.