Three more Covid-related deaths and another 119 cases of the virus recorded in Northumberland

Three more Covid-related deaths and another 119 cases of the virus have been reported in Northumberland, according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, September 15, that 201 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,647.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, September 15, it was announced that 30,597 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,312,638.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 15: 3
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 734
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 809
Cases of coronavirus
119 more cases on September 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,228
Weekly case rate
Cases in last seven days: 1,180
Cases per 100,000 of the population: 364.4
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 25
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 3,219
Based on the latest available information.