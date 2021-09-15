Three more Covid-related deaths and another 119 cases of the virus recorded in Northumberland

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

The Government confirmed on Wednesday, September 15, that 201 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,647.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Wednesday, September 15, it was announced that 30,597 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,312,638.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on September 15: 3

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 734

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 809

Cases of coronavirus

119 more cases on September 15

Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,228

Weekly case rate

Cases in last seven days: 1,180

Cases per 100,000 of the population: 364.4

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 25

Currently on ventilation: 13

Total admissions: 3,219

Based on the latest available information.

