'Thousands' may have long Covid in Northumberland

Long Covid fears.

The data comes from an annual GP Patient Survey in which patients at 38 GP surgeries in the area were asked if they were still experiencing symptoms more than 12 weeks after they first had Covid-19.

Of the 3,972 respondents in the area, 176 – 4.4% – said they had symptoms of long Covid.

Applying this rate to the population means 11,957 people could be suffering from lingering health problems caused by the virus.

In England, 4.4% of GP patients said they had long Covid symptoms – which can include fatigue, shortness of breath, and heart palpitations – around two million people.

Long Covid SOS charity called on the Government to stop putting its "head in the sand" and take action to reduce the growing number of long Covid sufferers.

Ondine Sherwood, co-founder of the charity, said: "The Government needs to acknowledge that this is a major issue impacting a significant proportion of the population and that it will lead to a massive burden of ill health on the NHS, on society and the economy.

"The Government needs to stop putting its head in the sand and start to act."

She said stricter infection control measures, more healthcare investment and increased research funding are needed.