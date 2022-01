Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 7,425 positive cases in the week to January 9 with an infection rate of 2,293 per 100,000.

However, case numbers have been markedly down over the last three days of recording. There were 601 positive cases recorded on January 9 compared to a high of 1,680 recorded n January 4.

Here are the 30 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates.

1. Seaton with Newbiggin West There were 192 positive cases in Seaton with Newbiggin West where the rate is 3,694. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Amble There were 184 positive cases in Amble ward where the rate is 3,504. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

3. Cramlington West There were 192 positive cases in Cramlington West where the rate is 3,412. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Sleekburn There were 138 positive cases in Sleekburn ward where the rate is 3,162. Photo: Google Photo Sales