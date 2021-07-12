Data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, reveals there were 1,868 positive coronavirus cases confirmed across the county in the week to July 10.

The infection rate stands at 583.3 positive cases per 100,000. By comparison, latest figures put the UK rate at 298.1.

Covid restrictions are expected to be further eased on July 19.

Here are the 21 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates...

1. Haltwhistle There were 63 positive cases in Haltwhistle ward with an infection rate of 1,307 positive cases per 100,000.

2. Ponteland East with Stannington There were 45 positive cases in Ponteland East with Stannington ward with an infection rate of 1,016 positive cases per 100,000.

3. Prudhoe South There were 56 positive cases in Prudhoe South ward with an infection rate of 995 positive cases per 100,000.

4. Cramlington West There were 53 positive cases in Cramlington West where the rate is 942 per 100,000.