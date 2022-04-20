The 19 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid infection rates

Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 1,081 positive cases across the county in the week to April 18.
The infection rate is 333.8 positive cases per 100,000 population – the lowest since late February.
Here are the 19 areas of Northumberland with the highest infection rates.
1. Hexham West
There were 26 positive cases in Hexham West where the rate is 658.9.
2. Ponteland West
There were 23 positive cases in Ponteland West where the rate is 569.3.
3. Shilbottle
There were 28 positive cases in Shilbottle ward where the rate is 556.2.
4. Morpeth Kirkhill
There were 28 positive cases in Morpeth Kirkhill where the rate is 532.6.
