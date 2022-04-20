Areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.

The 19 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid infection rates

There are still pockets of Northumberland with significant numbers of Covid cases despite falling infection rates.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 3:47 pm

Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 1,081 positive cases across the county in the week to April 18.

The infection rate is 333.8 positive cases per 100,000 population – the lowest since late February.

Here are the 19 areas of Northumberland with the highest infection rates.

1. Hexham West

There were 26 positive cases in Hexham West where the rate is 658.9.

Photo: Google

2. Ponteland West

There were 23 positive cases in Ponteland West where the rate is 569.3.

Photo: Google

3. Shilbottle

There were 28 positive cases in Shilbottle ward where the rate is 556.2.

Photo: Google

4. Morpeth Kirkhill

There were 28 positive cases in Morpeth Kirkhill where the rate is 532.6.

Photo: Google

NorthumberlandPublic Health England
