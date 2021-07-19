Areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates.
The 17 areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates as 'Freedom Day' arrives

Covid rates in Northumberland continue to rise steeply as restrictions are removed on so-called Freedom Day.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 19th July 2021, 2:40 pm

Latest data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, shows there were 2,269 positive cases in the county in the week to July 17.

The infection rate is 708.5 per 100,000 population.

Here are the 17 areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates.

1. Amble West with Warkworth

Amble West with Warkworth recorded 0-4 positive cases in the week to July 17. The rate is 99 positive cases per 100,000 population.

2. Bamburgh

There were eight positive cases in Bamburgh ward where the rate is 176 per 100,000.

3. Alnwick

There were 19 positive cases in Alnwick ward where the rate is 192 per 100,000.

4. Longhoughton

There were 10 positive cases in Longhoughton ward where the rate is 221 per 100,000.

