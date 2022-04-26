Areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.

The 17 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates

Covid rates continue to fall across Northumberland but there are pockets of the county where infections are still at significant levels.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 11:24 am

Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 801 positive cases recorded in the week to April 24.

The infection rate is 247.4 positive cases per 100,000 population – the lowest level since last summer.

Here are the 17 areas with the highest rates.

1. Cramlington Village

There were 25 positive cases in Cramlington Village where the rate is 559.3.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Cramlington East

There were 20 positive cases in Cramlington East where the rate is 472.4.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Ponteland West

There were 16 positive cases in Ponteland West where the rate is 396.0.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Bellingham

There were 15 positive cases in Bellingham ward where the rate is 385.1.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
NorthumberlandPublic Health England
Next Page
Page 1 of 5