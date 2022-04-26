The 17 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates

Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 801 positive cases recorded in the week to April 24.
The infection rate is 247.4 positive cases per 100,000 population – the lowest level since last summer.
Here are the 17 areas with the highest rates.
1. Cramlington Village
There were 25 positive cases in Cramlington Village where the rate is 559.3.
Photo: Google
2. Cramlington East
There were 20 positive cases in Cramlington East where the rate is 472.4.
Photo: Google
3. Ponteland West
There were 16 positive cases in Ponteland West where the rate is 396.0.
Photo: Google
4. Bellingham
There were 15 positive cases in Bellingham ward where the rate is 385.1.
Photo: Google