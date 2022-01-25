The 17 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates
Covid cases in Druridge Bay ward are nearly three times higher than anywhere else in Northumberland.
Latest data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, reveals the coastal ward had 255 positive cases in the week to January 23.
Next on the list is Pegswood ward with 93 positive cases.
The infection rate in Druridge Bay ward is also the highest in the county at 3,908 per 100,000 population. Pegswood is second with 1,815 positive cases per 100,000.
Here are the 17 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates:
Druridge Bay – 255 positive cases and a rate of 3,908 Pegswood – 93 positive cases and a rate of 1,815 Bothal – 74 positive cases and a rate of 1,626 Cramlington West – 90 positive cases and a rate of 1,599 Ashington Central – 77 positive cases and a rate of 1,541 Morpeth Kirkhill – 80 positive cases and a rate of 1,522 Wensleydale – 72 positive cases and a rate of 1,504 Hirst – 82 positive cases and a rate of 1,471 Sleekburn – 64 positive cases and a rate of 1,467 Amble – 77 positive cases and a rate of 1,466 Bywell – 66 positive cases and a rate of 1,453 Haydon – 64 positive cases and a rate of 1,440 Seghill with Seaton Delaval – 86 positive cases and a rate of 1,403 College – 70 positive cases and a rate of 1,389 Prudhoe North – 74 positive cases and a rate of 1,378 Seaton with Newbiggin West – 71 positive cases and a rate of 1,366 Longhorsley – 55 positive cases and a rate of 1,349