The infection rate in Druridge Bay ward is also the highest in the county at 3,908 per 100,000 population. Pegswood is second with 1,815 positive cases per 100,000.

Druridge Bay – 255 positive cases and a rate of 3,908 Pegswood – 93 positive cases and a rate of 1,815 Bothal – 74 positive cases and a rate of 1,626 Cramlington West – 90 positive cases and a rate of 1,599 Ashington Central – 77 positive cases and a rate of 1,541 Morpeth Kirkhill – 80 positive cases and a rate of 1,522 Wensleydale – 72 positive cases and a rate of 1,504 Hirst – 82 positive cases and a rate of 1,471 Sleekburn – 64 positive cases and a rate of 1,467 Amble – 77 positive cases and a rate of 1,466 Bywell – 66 positive cases and a rate of 1,453 Haydon – 64 positive cases and a rate of 1,440 Seghill with Seaton Delaval – 86 positive cases and a rate of 1,403 College – 70 positive cases and a rate of 1,389 Prudhoe North – 74 positive cases and a rate of 1,378 Seaton with Newbiggin West – 71 positive cases and a rate of 1,366 Longhorsley – 55 positive cases and a rate of 1,349