The 16 areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid infection rates

Latest data shows that Covid infection rates for Northumberland are, broadly speaking, at their lowest in the rural north and west of the county.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 2:38 pm

Statistics from Northumberland County Council, published by Public Health England, show there were 1,229 positive cases countywide in the week to October 3.

The infection rate is 379.5 per 100,000 population.

Here are the 16 council wards with the lowest rates.

1. Longhorsley

There were 0-4 positive cases recorded in Longhorsley ward where the rate is 74 per 100,000 population.

Photo: Google

2. Wooler

There were five positive cases in Wooler ward where the rate is 112.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Hexham Central with Acomb

There were six positive cases in Hexham Central with Acomb where the rate is 133.

Photo: Google

4. Ponteland South with Heddon

There were six positive cases in Ponteland South with Heddon where the rate is 137.

Photo: Google

