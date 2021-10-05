Statistics from Northumberland County Council, published by Public Health England, show there were 1,229 positive cases countywide in the week to October 3.
The infection rate is 379.5 per 100,000 population.
Here are the 16 council wards with the lowest rates.
1. Longhorsley
There were 0-4 positive cases recorded in Longhorsley ward where the rate is 74 per 100,000 population.
2. Wooler
There were five positive cases in Wooler ward where the rate is 112.
3. Hexham Central with Acomb
There were six positive cases in Hexham Central with Acomb where the rate is 133.
4. Ponteland South with Heddon
There were six positive cases in Ponteland South with Heddon where the rate is 137.
