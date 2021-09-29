Latest data from Northumberland County Council, published by Public Health England, reveals there were 1,328 positive cases in the week to September 27.

The infection rate is 410.1 per 100,000 population for the same period.

Here are the 16 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates.

1. Morpeth Kirkhill There were 45 positive cases in Morpeth Kirkhill where the rate is 856.0. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Plessey There were 33 positive cases in Blyth's Plessey ward where the rate is 855.1. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Morpeth North There were 40 positive cases in Morpeth North where the rate is 839.6. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Cramlington West There were 46 positive cases in Cramlington West where the rate is 817.3. Photo: Google Photo Sales