Latest data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, revealed there were 780 positive cases in the week to August 3.

The infection rate stands at 243.5 positive cases per 100,000 population. By comparison, it was 274.8 on July 31.

However, there are still pockets with high numbers of cases.

Here are the 16 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates.

1. Croft There were 28 positive cases in Blyth's Croft ward where the rate is 601.2. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Isabella There were 28 positive cases in Blyth's Isabella ward where the rate is 590.1. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Bedlington West There were 24 positive cases in Bedlington West where the rate is 536.8. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Berwick North There were 21 positive cases in Berwick North where the rate is 457.3. Photo: Jane Coltman Buy photo