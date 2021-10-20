Areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.

The 15 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates after spike in cases

Covid rates in Northumberland have hit their highest level in three months.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:19 pm

Latest data from Northumberland County Council, published by Public Health England, reveals there were 1,762 positive cases in the week to October 18.

The infection rate for the same period is 544.1 per 100,000 population.

There were 318 positive cases recorded on October 18, the highest daily figure since July 19.

Here are the 15 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates.

1. Bywell

There were 44 positive cases in Bywell ward in the week to October 18. The rate is 968.9 positive cases per 100,000.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Ponteland North

There were 45 positive cases in Ponteland North where the rate is 904.2.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Bedlington West

There were 40 positive cases in Bedlington West where the rate is 894.7.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Wooler

There were 40 positive cases in Wooler ward where the rate is 893.9.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
NorthumberlandNorthumberland County CouncilPublic Health England
Next Page
Page 1 of 4