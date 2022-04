Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 1,656 positive cases in the week to April 9.

The infection rate is 508 positive cases per 100,000 population – the lowest since early March.

However, there are pockets of the county which are still recording significant numbers of cases.

Here are the 15 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.

1. Bothal There were 54 positive cases in Bothal ward where the rate is 1,187 per 100,000 population. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Stocksfield and Broomhaugh There were 45 positive cases in Stocksfield and Broomhaugh where the rate is 928. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Bedlington East There were 38 positive cases in Bedlington East where the rate is 810. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Pegswood There were 41 positive cases in Pegswood ward where the rate is 800. Photo: Google Photo Sales