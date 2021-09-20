The 15 areas of Northumberland in the top 5% nationally for Covid-19 vaccinations

England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said the UK has had one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 vaccination programmes.

Vaccines have averted 24 million cases and saved an estimated 112,000 lives, he told a Downing Street press conference.

Covid infection rates have surged across England since children returned to the classroom.

Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates increased by 13% between August 31 and September 7.

As of September 12, 81% of people aged over 16 had received two doses of a vaccine, according to Public Health England.

In Northumberland, 236,313 (83.83%) over 16s are fully vaccinated.

Here are the neighbourhoods with the highest vaccination rates...

1. Morpeth South & West In Morpeth South & West, 5,254 people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 90.43% of the population aged over 16. It is ranked 2nd in the country.

2. Rothbury & Longframlington In Rothbury and Longframlington, 6,113 people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 89.94% of the population aged over 16. It is ranked 5th in the country.

3. Amble, Shilbottle & Swarland In Amble, Shilbottle & Swarland, 10,129 people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 89.07% of the population aged over 16. It is ranked 18th in the country.

4. Longhoughton & Alnmouth In Longhoughton & Alnmouth, 5,400 people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 88.03% of the population aged over 16. It is the 56th highest in the country.