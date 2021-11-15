Areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid case numbers.

The 14 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid case numbers

New figures show Covid case numbers are higher in Alnwick ward than anywhere else in Northumberland.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 15th November 2021, 4:05 pm
Updated Monday, 15th November 2021, 4:12 pm

Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 59 positive cases in Alnwick ward in the week to November 13.

However, its infection rate of 595.5 positive cases per 100,000 puts it behind a number of other wards.

Across Northumberland there were 1,296 positive cases over the week and the rate is 400.2.

Here are the 14 wards with the highest case numbers.

1. Alnwick

There were 59 positive cases in Alnwick ward where the infection rate is 595.5 per 100,000.

Photo: Ian Smith

2. Morpeth Kirkhill

There were 38 positive cases in Morpeth Kirkhill where the rate is 722.8.

Photo: Google

3. Morpeth Stobhill

There were 36 positive cases in Morpeth Stobhill where the rate is 732.5.

Photo: Google

4. Druridge Bay

There were 36 positive cases in Druridge Bay ward where the rate is 551.7.

Photo: Google

