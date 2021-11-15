The 14 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid case numbers

Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 59 positive cases in Alnwick ward in the week to November 13.

However, its infection rate of 595.5 positive cases per 100,000 puts it behind a number of other wards.

Across Northumberland there were 1,296 positive cases over the week and the rate is 400.2.

Here are the 14 wards with the highest case numbers.

1. Alnwick There were 59 positive cases in Alnwick ward where the infection rate is 595.5 per 100,000. Photo: Ian Smith Photo Sales

2. Morpeth Kirkhill There were 38 positive cases in Morpeth Kirkhill where the rate is 722.8. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Morpeth Stobhill There were 36 positive cases in Morpeth Stobhill where the rate is 732.5. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Druridge Bay There were 36 positive cases in Druridge Bay ward where the rate is 551.7. Photo: Google Photo Sales