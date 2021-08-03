The 13 areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates as infection levels fall
Covid infection rates in Northumberland are at their lowest levels since late June.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 10:35 am
Latest date from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, reveals there were 880 confirmed positive cases in the county in the week to July 31.
The infection rate stands at 274.8 per 100,000 population. By contrast, it was 382.8 on July 25.
Here are the 13 areas with the lowest rates.
