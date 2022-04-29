The 13 areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates

Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 652 positive cases in the county in the week to April 27.
The infection rate for the same period is 201.3 positive cases per 100,000 population.
Here are the 13 areas of Northumberland with the lowest infection rates.
1. Stocksfield and Broomhaugh
There were 0-4 positive cases in Stocksfield and Broomhaugh where the rate is 61.8.
Photo: Google
2. South Tynedale
There were 0-4 positive cases in South Tynedale where the rate is 80.8.
Photo: Google
3. Bedlington East
There were 0-4 positive cases in Bedlington East where the rate is 85.3.
Photo: Google
4. Choppington
There were 0-4 positive cases in Choppington ward where the rate is 86.3.
Photo: Google