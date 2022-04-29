Areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates.

The 13 areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates

Covid rates in Northumberland have fallen to their lowest level since summer 2021.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 29th April 2022, 4:38 pm

Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 652 positive cases in the county in the week to April 27.

The infection rate for the same period is 201.3 positive cases per 100,000 population.

Here are the 13 areas of Northumberland with the lowest infection rates.

1. Stocksfield and Broomhaugh

There were 0-4 positive cases in Stocksfield and Broomhaugh where the rate is 61.8.

Photo: Google

2. South Tynedale

There were 0-4 positive cases in South Tynedale where the rate is 80.8.

Photo: Google

3. Bedlington East

There were 0-4 positive cases in Bedlington East where the rate is 85.3.

Photo: Google

4. Choppington

There were 0-4 positive cases in Choppington ward where the rate is 86.3.

Photo: Google

