Data from Northumberland County Council, published by Public Health England, reveals there were 1,066 positive cases in the county in the week to September 6.
There were 329.2 positive cases per 100,000 population.
Here are the 13 areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates
1. Bellingham
There were 0-4 positive cases in Bellingham ward where the rate is 77.0.
2. Bedlington Central
There were five positive cases in Bedlington Central where the rate is 95.0.
3. Morpeth North
There were six positive cases in Morpeth North where the rate is 125.9.
4. South Tynedale
There were seven positive cases in South Tynedale where the rate is 141.4.
