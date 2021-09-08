Areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates.

The 13 areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates

Covid rates in Northumberland remain relatively steady, latest figures show.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 3:04 pm

Data from Northumberland County Council, published by Public Health England, reveals there were 1,066 positive cases in the county in the week to September 6.

There were 329.2 positive cases per 100,000 population.

1. Bellingham

There were 0-4 positive cases in Bellingham ward where the rate is 77.0.

2. Bedlington Central

There were five positive cases in Bedlington Central where the rate is 95.0.

3. Morpeth North

There were six positive cases in Morpeth North where the rate is 125.9.

4. South Tynedale

There were seven positive cases in South Tynedale where the rate is 141.4.

