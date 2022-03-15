Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 1,905 positive cases countywide in the week to March 13.
The infection rate is 588.3 positive cases per 100,000 population.
1. Bothal
There were 48 positive cases in Bothal ward in the week to March 12. The rate is 1,055 positive cases per 100,000 people.
Photo: Google
2. Choppington
There were 46 positive cases in Choppington ward where the rate is 993.
Photo: Google
3. Alnwick
There were 86 positive cases in Alnwick ward where the rate is 868.
Photo: Google
4. Humshaugh
There were 37 positive cases in Humshaugh ward where the rate is 851.
Photo: Google