Areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.

The 13 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates

Covid rates in Northumberland have increased steadily in recent days.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 11:22 am

Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 1,905 positive cases countywide in the week to March 13.

The infection rate is 588.3 positive cases per 100,000 population.

Here are the 13 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates.

1. Bothal

There were 48 positive cases in Bothal ward in the week to March 12. The rate is 1,055 positive cases per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Choppington

There were 46 positive cases in Choppington ward where the rate is 993.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Alnwick

There were 86 positive cases in Alnwick ward where the rate is 868.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Humshaugh

There were 37 positive cases in Humshaugh ward where the rate is 851.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
NorthumberlandPublic Health England
Next Page
Page 1 of 4