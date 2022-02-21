From Thursday, February 24, people with a positive test will no longer need to self-isolate and routine contact tracing will end.
The infection rate in Northumberland is 400.8 positive cases per 100,000 population – the lowest since early December.
There were 1,298 positive cases in the week to February 18.
Here are the 13 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates.
1. Newsham
There were 36 positive cases in Blyth's Newsham ward in the week to February 18. The infection rate is 713.4 per 100,000.
Photo: Google
2. Plessey
There were 25 positive cases in Blyth's Plessey ward where the rate is 647.8.
Photo: Google
3. Shilbottle
There were 32 positive cases in Shilbottle ward where the rate is 635.7.
Photo: Google
4. Longhorsley
There were 23 positive cases in Longhorsley ward where the rate is 564.3.
Photo: Google