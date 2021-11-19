The 13 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates

Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 1,239 positive cases around the county in the week to November 17.

The infection rate is 382.6 per 100,000.

Case numbers have generally been falling since mid-October.

Here are the 13 areas with the highest rates.

1. Cramlington North There were 35 positive cases in Cramlington North where the rate is 716.5. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Bedlington East There were 32 positive cases in Bedlington East where the rate is 682.3. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Alnwick There were 62 positive cases in Alnwick ward where the rate is 625.8. Photo: Ian Smith Photo Sales

4. Morpeth Kirkhill There were 32 positive cases in Morpeth Kirkhill where the rate is 608.7. Photo: Google Photo Sales