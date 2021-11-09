Areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.

The 13 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates

Covid rates in Northumberland have fallen in recent days.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 8:11 pm

Latest data from Public Health England shows there were 1,305 positive cases in the week to November 7.

The infection rate is 403.0 positive cases per 100,000 population for the same period – compared to 512.63 on October 25.

Here are the 13 areas of the county with the highest rates.

1. Sleekburn

There were 36 positive cases in Sleekburn ward where the infection rate is 824.9.

2. Ponteland East and Stannington

There were 36 positive cases in Ponteland East and Stannington where the rate is 812.5.

3. Bedlington West

There were 34 positive cases in Bedlington West where the rate is 760.5.

4. Ponteland West

There were 28 positive cases in Ponteland West where the rate is 693.1.

