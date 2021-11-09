The 13 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates

The infection rate is 403.0 positive cases per 100,000 population for the same period – compared to 512.63 on October 25.
Here are the 13 areas of the county with the highest rates.
1. Sleekburn
There were 36 positive cases in Sleekburn ward where the infection rate is 824.9.
Photo: Google
2. Ponteland East and Stannington
There were 36 positive cases in Ponteland East and Stannington where the rate is 812.5.
Photo: Google
3. Bedlington West
There were 34 positive cases in Bedlington West where the rate is 760.5.
Photo: Google
4. Ponteland West
There were 28 positive cases in Ponteland West where the rate is 693.1.
Photo: Google