The 13 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates

Latest data from Public Health England shows there were 1,305 positive cases in the week to November 7.

The infection rate is 403.0 positive cases per 100,000 population for the same period – compared to 512.63 on October 25.

Here are the 13 areas of the county with the highest rates.

1. Sleekburn There were 36 positive cases in Sleekburn ward where the infection rate is 824.9. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Ponteland East and Stannington There were 36 positive cases in Ponteland East and Stannington where the rate is 812.5. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Bedlington West There were 34 positive cases in Bedlington West where the rate is 760.5. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Ponteland West There were 28 positive cases in Ponteland West where the rate is 693.1. Photo: Google Photo Sales