Areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates.

The 12 areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates

Covid rates in Northumberland have started to climb again in recent days but there are still pockets of the county with low case numbers.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 5:52 pm

Latest data from Northumberland County Council, published by Public Health England, reveals there were 908 positive cases across the county in the week to August 16.

The infection rate is 283.5 per 100,000 for the same period.

Here are the 12 areas of Northumberland with the lowest rates.

1. Bellingham

There were no positive cases in Bellingham ward where the rate is zero.

Photo: Google

2. Amble West with Warkworth

There were 0-4 positive cases in Amble West with Warkworth where the rate is 24.8.

Photo: Google

3. Morpeth North

There were five positive cases in Morpeth North where the rate is 105.0.

Photo: Google

4. Newbiggin Central and East

There were five positive cases in Newbiggin Central and East where the rate is 110.3.

Photo: Google

