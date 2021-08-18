Latest data from Northumberland County Council, published by Public Health England, reveals there were 908 positive cases across the county in the week to August 16.
The infection rate is 283.5 per 100,000 for the same period.
Here are the 12 areas of Northumberland with the lowest rates.
1. Bellingham
There were no positive cases in Bellingham ward where the rate is zero.
Photo: Google
2. Amble West with Warkworth
There were 0-4 positive cases in Amble West with Warkworth where the rate is 24.8.
Photo: Google
3. Morpeth North
There were five positive cases in Morpeth North where the rate is 105.0.
Photo: Google
4. Newbiggin Central and East
There were five positive cases in Newbiggin Central and East where the rate is 110.3.
Photo: Google