The 12 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates

Areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.

Covid rates are continuing to fall across Northumberland.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 4:54 pm

Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 407 confirmed positive cases in the week to May 9.

The infection rate is 125.7 cases per 100,000 – the lowest since last summer.

Here are the 12 areas of the county with the highest rates.

1. Prudhoe South

There were 17 positive cases in Prudhoe South where the rate is 302.0.

2. Newbiggin Central and East

There were 12 positive cases in Newbiggin Central and East where the rate is 264.6.

3. South Tynedale

There were 13 positive cases in South Tynedale where the rate is 262.7.

4. Croft

There were 12 positive cases in Blyth's Croft ward where the rate is 257.7.

