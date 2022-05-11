The 12 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates

Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 407 confirmed positive cases in the week to May 9.
The infection rate is 125.7 cases per 100,000 – the lowest since last summer.
Here are the 12 areas of the county with the highest rates.
1. Prudhoe South
There were 17 positive cases in Prudhoe South where the rate is 302.0.
Photo: Google
2. Newbiggin Central and East
There were 12 positive cases in Newbiggin Central and East where the rate is 264.6.
Photo: Google
3. South Tynedale
There were 13 positive cases in South Tynedale where the rate is 262.7.
Photo: Google
4. Croft
There were 12 positive cases in Blyth's Croft ward where the rate is 257.7.
Photo: Google