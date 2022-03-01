Areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.

The 12 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates

Covid restrictions may have been lifted but nearly 1,000 positive cases were still recorded in Northumberland over the past week.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 11:48 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 12:00 pm

Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 912 positive cases in the week to February 26.

However, rates are still falling. The infection rate is 281.6 per 100,000 – the lowest since August 2021.

Here are the 12 areas with the highest rates.

1. Berwick West with Ord

There were 25 positive cases in Berwick West with Ord where the rate is 598.8 positive cases per 100,000.

2. Berwick East

There were 26 positive cases in Berwick East where the rate is 537.1.

3. Newsham

There were 24 positive cases in Blyth's Newsham ward where the rate is 475.6.

4. Cramlington North

There were 23 positive cases in Cramlington North where the rate is 470.8.

