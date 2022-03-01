However, rates are still falling. The infection rate is 281.6 per 100,000 – the lowest since August 2021.
Here are the 12 areas with the highest rates.
1. Berwick West with Ord
There were 25 positive cases in Berwick West with Ord where the rate is 598.8 positive cases per 100,000.
2. Berwick East
There were 26 positive cases in Berwick East where the rate is 537.1.
3. Newsham
There were 24 positive cases in Blyth's Newsham ward where the rate is 475.6.
4. Cramlington North
There were 23 positive cases in Cramlington North where the rate is 470.8.
