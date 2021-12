Latest data from Public Health England shows a steady rise in case rates since the start of December, with 1,273 positive cases in the week to December 8.

However, rates are still lower than previous peaks in July and October.

The countywide rate is 393.1 positive cases per 100,000 people.

Here are the 11 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates.

1. Prudhoe North There were 49 positive cases in Prudhoe North in the week to December 8 and the rate is 912.5. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Ponteland West There were 36 positive cases in Ponteland West where the rate is 891.1. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Ponteland North There were 41 positive cases in Ponteland North where the rate is 823.8. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Choppington There were 33 positive cases in Choppington ward where the rate is 712.1. Photo: Google Photo Sales