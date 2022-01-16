The 10 areas of Northumberland with the lowest Covid rates after sharp drop in cases

Figures from Public Health England reveal there were 4,874 positive cases in the week to January 15.

This compares to nearly 7,500 positive cases in the week to January 9.

The infection rate is 1,505 positive cases per 100,000 population in the week to January 15 compared to 2,293 per 100,000 on January 9.

Here are the 10 areas of Northumberland with the lowest infection rates.

1. Wooler There were 25 positive cases recorded in the Wooler ward where the infection rate is 559 per 100,000. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

2. Corbridge There were 31 positive cases in Corbridge ward where the rate is 712 per 100,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Bamburgh There were 33 positive cases in Bamburgh ward where the rate is 725 per 100,000. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

4. Rothbury There were 36 positive cases in Rothbury ward where the rate is 732 per 100,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales