Data from Public Health England reveals there were 56 positive cases in the Alnwick ward in the week to March 6, although other areas have higher infection rates.

There were 1,134 positive cases across the county over the same period, with the infection rate at 350.2 positive cases per 100,000 people.

Here are the 10 areas with the highest rates.

1. Croft There were 35 positive cases in Blyth's Croft ward where the rate is 751.6. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Ashington Central There were 31 positive cases in Ashington Central where the rate is 620.2. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Lynemouth There were 27 positive cases in Lynemouth ward where the rate is 601.6. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Bothal There were 26 positive cases in Bothal ward where the rate is 571.4. Photo: Google Photo Sales