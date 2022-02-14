Areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.

The 10 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates

Covid rates are falling sharply in Northumberland, latest figures show.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 14th February 2022, 1:54 pm
Updated Monday, 14th February 2022, 3:20 pm

Data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, reveals there were 1,660 positive cases in the week to February 12.

The infection rate is 512.6 per 100,000 population – the lowest since mid-December.

Alnwick ward recorded the most cases (57) in the week to February 12.

Here are the 10 areas with the highest rates.

1. Corbridge

There were 38 positive cases in the Corbridge ward where the rate is 872.4.

2. Wensleydale

There were 39 positive cases in Blyth's Wensleydale ward where the rate is 814.9.

3. Bothal

There were 36 positive cases in Bothal ward where the rate is 791.2.

4. Haydon

There were 35 positive cases in Ashington's Haydon ward where the rate is 787.6.

