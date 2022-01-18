Six people die from Covid in Northumberland with 662 new cases confirmed
Six people in Northumberland have sadly died from Covid with 662 new cases of the virus confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, January 18, that 438 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 152,513.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, January 18, it was announced that 94,432 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,399,300.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 18: 6
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 853
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 919
Cases of coronavirus
662 more cases on January 18
Total number of cases since March 2020: 75,025
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,517.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 13: 4,914
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 124
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 4,298
Based on the latest available information.