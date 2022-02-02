Seven new Covid-related deaths confirmed in Northumberland as more than 400 new cases are recorded

The Government confirmed on Wednesday, February 2, that 534 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 157,409.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Wednesday, February 2, it was announced that 88,085more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,515,199.

We take a look at the latest Covid-19 Government data for Northumberland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on February 2: 7

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 888

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 936

Cases of coronavirus

413 more cases on February 2

Total number of cases since March 2020: 85,938

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 1,004.3 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 28: 3,252

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 120

Currently on ventilation: 5

Total admissions: 4,664

Based on the latest available information.

