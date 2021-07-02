Over two thirds in Northumberland now double jabbed

A coronavirus jab

NHS data shows 188,782 people had received both jabs by June 27 – 70% of those aged over 16.

Of those to have received both jabs, 184,144 were aged 25 and over – 76% of the age group – and 4,638 people aged between 16 to 24 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 239,710 people in the area have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 89% of over 16s.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variations in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different parts of the area.

The areas with the highest coverage are Longhorsley, Hepscott and Capheaton, where 80.6% of people aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated.

Next comes Rothbury and Longframlington on 79.8% and Amble, Shilbottle and Swarland with 79.4%.

The areas with the lowest coverage are Ashington Hirst (57%), Seaton Delaval and Seghill (59.8%) and Blyth Cowpen (62.4%).

Nationally, 27.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 27 – 60% of over 16s.

In total, 37.1 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date - 82% of over 16s.

Some staff at care homes in Northumberland have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 3,017 out of 3,318 eligible staff at older adult care homes had received a first dose by June 27 – meaning nine per cent have not had a jab.