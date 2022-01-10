Over 900 new Covid-19 cases in Northumberland but no new virus related deaths
Another 935 people in Northumberland have tested positive for Covid but there have been no new virus related deaths across the county.
The Government confirmed on Monday, January 10 that 77 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 150,230.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, January 10 it was announced that 142,224 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,617,314.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 10: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 839
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 907
Cases of coronavirus
935 more cases on January 10
Total number of cases since March 2020: 69,335
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 2,507.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 5: 8,121
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 68
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 4,149
Based on the latest available information.