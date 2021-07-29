Over 60 'excess deaths' recorded in Northumberland

Excess death figures

Public Health England data compares the number of deaths registered with how many were predicted based on previous mortality rates to calculate the number of excess deaths in an area.

Based on estimates for 2015-19, Northumberland was predicted to see 1,982 deaths from any causes in the first 26 weeks of the year (January 2 and July 2).

But there were 2,050 deaths during this period – 68 more estimated.

Of the deaths registered in the first half of 2021, 304 (15%) had Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Across England, there were 29,700 excess deaths during the first eight weeks of the year, as the effects of the second coronavirus wave were felt.

The week ending February 5 was the deadliest during the first half of 2021 in England, when there were 5,004 excess deaths.

This was also the week that Northumberland had its highest excess death total in the first six months of 2021, when the area recorded 28 excess deaths.

By contrast, there were 27 fewer deaths in the week ending March 19 than had been predicted.

Sarah Scobie, deputy director of research at the Nuffield Trust, said England has seen fewer deaths from other illnesses such as flu this year because of social distancing and lockdowns.