Over 190,000 now double jabbed in Northumberland

The coronavirus vaccine

NHS data shows 194,015 people in the area had received both jabs by July 4 – 71% of those aged over 16.

Of those to have received both jabs, 180,196 were over 25 – 77% of the age group – and 4,819 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

The data also shows that 242,215 people in Northumberland have now received at least one dose of a vaccine – 89% of those over 16.

The NHS vaccine data also shows an area by area variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated.

The areas with the highest coverage are Amble, Shilbottle and Swarland, with 84.4% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

Next comes Longhorsley, Hepscott and Capheaton with 82.9% and Rothbury and Longframlington on 80.5%.

The areas with the lowest coverage are Ashington Hirst (59.3%), Seaton Delaval and Seghill (61.6%) and Blyth Cowpen (62.8%).

In England, 28.2 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 4 – 62% of over 16s and 69% of those over aged 25 and over.

In total, 37.8 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine – 83% of people.

The figures also show 2,791 out of 3,312 care home staff in the area had received two doses by July 4 – meaning 16% have not been fully vaccinated.