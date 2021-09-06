Over 170 new coronavirus cases recorded in Northumberland according to latest figures
A further 171 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Northumberland according to figures released on Monday, September 6.
The Government confirmed on Monday, September 6 that 45 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,274.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, September 6 it was announced that 41,192 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,018,927.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 6: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 725
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 801
Cases of coronavirus
171 more cases on September 6
Total number of cases since March 2020: 31,733
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 292.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 1: 947
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 39
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,172
Based on the latest available information.