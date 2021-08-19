Over 160 new Covid-19 cases confirmed across Northumberland as three more deaths are recorded
A further 168 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the county as one more person sadly dies after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, August 19, that 113 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,373.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, August 19, it was announced that 33,904 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,355,887.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 19: 3
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 715
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 796
Cases of coronavirus
168 more cases on August 19
Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,172
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 269.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 13: 872
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 43
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 3,075
Based on the latest available information.