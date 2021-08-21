Over 150 new Covid-19 cases confirmed across Northumberland as no further virus-related deaths are recorded
A further 158 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the county as no further deaths relating to the illness are reported.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, August 21, that 104 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,591.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, August 21, it was announced that 32,058 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,460,930.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 21: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 715
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 796
Cases of coronavirus
158 more cases on August 21
Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,439
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 283.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 16: 918
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 43
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 3,075
Based on the latest available information.