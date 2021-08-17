Over 140 new Covid-19 cases recorded across Northumberland but no more virus-related deaths
A further 146 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the county as no new deaths relating to the illness are recorded.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, August 17, that 170 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,149.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, August 17, it was announced that 26,852 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,322,241.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 17: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 711
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 796
Cases of coronavirus
146 more cases on August 17
Total number of cases since March 2020: 28,873
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 246.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 12: 798
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 37
Currently on ventilation: 15
Total admissions: 3,026
Based on the latest available information.