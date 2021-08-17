Over 140 new Covid-19 cases recorded across Northumberland but no more virus-related deaths

The Government confirmed on Tuesday, August 17, that 170 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,149.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Tuesday, August 17, it was announced that 26,852 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,322,241.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on August 17: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 711

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 796

Cases of coronavirus

146 more cases on August 17

Total number of cases since March 2020: 28,873

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 246.4 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 12: 798

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 37

Currently on ventilation: 15

Total admissions: 3,026

Based on the latest available information.

