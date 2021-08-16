Over 120 new Covid-19 cases recorded across Northumberland but no more virus-related deaths
A further 124 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the county as no new deaths relating to the illness are recorded.
The Government confirmed on Monday, August 16, that 26 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,979.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, August 16, it was announced that 28,438 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,295,613.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 16: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 711
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 791
Cases of coronavirus
124 more cases on August 16
Total number of cases since March 2020: 28,727
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 244 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 11: 790
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 37
Currently on ventilation: 15
Total admissions: 3,026
Based on the latest available information.