Over 100 new Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland but no new virus related deaths
A further 121 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northumberlad
The Government confirmed on Monday, February 21, that 15 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 160,581.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, February 21, it was announced that 38,409 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,605,752.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 21: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 927
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 960
Cases of coronavirus
121 more cases on February 21
Total number of cases since March 2020: 90,269
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 419.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 16: 1,359
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 88
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 5,055
Based on the latest available information.