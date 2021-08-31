The Government confirmed on Tuesday, August 31 that 50 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,535.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Tuesday, August 31 it was announced that 32,181 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,789,581.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on August 31: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 719

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 797

Cases of coronavirus

103 more cases on August 31

Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,825

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 309.1 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 26: 1,001

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions.

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 40

Currently on ventilation: 10

Total admissions: 3,119

Based on the latest available information.

