Over 100 new Covid-19 cases reported in Northumberland but no new deaths
Over 100 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Northumberland, but no further deaths have been reported in the county.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, August 31 that 50 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,535.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, August 31 it was announced that 32,181 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,789,581.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 31: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 719
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 797
Cases of coronavirus
103 more cases on August 31
Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,825
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 309.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 26: 1,001
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 40
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 3,119
Based on the latest available information.
