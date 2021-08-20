Over 100 new Covid-19 cases confirmed across Northumberland as no more virus-related deaths are recorded
A further 109 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the county as no further deaths relating to the illness are reported.
The Government confirmed on Friday, August 20, that 114 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,487.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, August 20, it was announced that 37,314 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,355,887.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 20: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 715
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 796
Cases of coronavirus
109 more cases on August 20
Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,281
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 272.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 15: 881
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 43
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 3,075
Based on the latest available information.