One person sadly dies in Northumberland after testing positive for Covid
One person in Northumberland has sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus as more than 140 new virus cases are recorded in the county.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, August 26 that 140 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,143.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, August 26 it was announced that 38,281 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,628,709.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 26: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 719
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 797
Cases of coronavirus
148 more cases on August 26
Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,220
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 311.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 21: 1,010
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 40
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 3,119
Based on the latest available information.