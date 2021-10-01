One person dies and a further 164 test positive for Covid-19 in Northumberland
One person has sadly died and another 164 people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Northumberlad.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, October 1, that 127 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,662.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, October 1, it was announced that 35,577 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,841,625.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 1: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 747
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 825
Cases of coronavirus
164 more cases on October 1
Total number of cases since March 2020: 36,143
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 415.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 25: 1,345
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 44
Currently on ventilation: 12
Total admissions: 3,376
Based on the latest available information.
