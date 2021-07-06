One new coronavirus-related death recorded in Northumberland as more than 210 new cases are confirmed
Another 214 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the county as one more death relating to the illness is recorded.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, July 6, that 37 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,268.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, July 6, it was announced that 28,773 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,958,868.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 6: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 695
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784
Cases of coronavirus
214 more cases on July 6
Total number of cases since March 2020: 20,830
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 356.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 1: 1,150
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 14
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 2,783