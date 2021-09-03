The Government confirmed on Friday, September 3 that 121 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,041.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Friday, September 3 it was announced that 42,076 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,904,969

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on September 3: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 723

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 801

Cases of coronavirus

134 more cases on September 3

Total number of cases since March 2020: 31,285

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 292.8 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 29: 948

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions.

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 39

Currently on ventilation: 9

Total admissions: 3,172

Based on the latest available information.

